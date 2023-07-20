Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

