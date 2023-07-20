Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

