Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 35.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE CHPT opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,111 shares of company stock worth $7,050,757 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

