Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $422.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $425.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
