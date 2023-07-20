Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

