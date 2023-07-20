New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,751 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 638,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 870.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

