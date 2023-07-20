New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.94 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $201.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

