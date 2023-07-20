New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,407 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.