New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $187.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $133.39 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

