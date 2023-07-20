Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $68.29 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.