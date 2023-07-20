Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,811,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 876.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,111,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,867 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,104 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,049,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 404,186 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.