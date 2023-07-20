Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $515,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.