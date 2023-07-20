Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GSK were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,573.57.

GSK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.