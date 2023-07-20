Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $541,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

