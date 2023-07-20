Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $554,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.