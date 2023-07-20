Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

