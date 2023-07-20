Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

