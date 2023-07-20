Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 998.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Global by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,943 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 16,063.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.4 %

PARA stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

