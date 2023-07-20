Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,407 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

