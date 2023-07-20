SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 946,285 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grab by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,156,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Grab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 983,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

