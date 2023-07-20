SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

Toro Price Performance

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

