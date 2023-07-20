SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 54,056 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

