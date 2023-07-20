SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 46,577 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gold Fields

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.