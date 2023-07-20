State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

