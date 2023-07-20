Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

