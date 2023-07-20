State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average of $318.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

