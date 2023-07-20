State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after acquiring an additional 194,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

