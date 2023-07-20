State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Raymond James stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

