State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.