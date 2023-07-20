Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $221.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

