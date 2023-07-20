State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.46 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

