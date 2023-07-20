State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.50 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,903 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LUV opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

