Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.