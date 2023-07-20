State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.46 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

HOLX stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

