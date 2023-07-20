State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $394.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

