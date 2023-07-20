Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.13 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

