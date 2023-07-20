State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

