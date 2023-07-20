Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

