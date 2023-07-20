Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $406.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

