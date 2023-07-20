State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $91,086,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 374,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

STE opened at $227.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

