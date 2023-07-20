DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.