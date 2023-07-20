Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JXN shares. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

