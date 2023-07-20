Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $705,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amarin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Amarin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $436.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

