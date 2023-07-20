Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

