Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.2 %

SWK opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

