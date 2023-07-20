Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

