Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

