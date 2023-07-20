Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

