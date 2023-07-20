Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 170,262 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,385,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $939.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

