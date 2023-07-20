Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $24.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

